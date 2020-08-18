Netflix Cooks Up ‘American Barbecue Showdown’ From Maverick TV USA & All3Media America

EXCLUSIVE: AP Bio star Lyric Lewis and Floor Is Lava host Rutledge Wood are fronting a BBQ competition series for Netflix.

The streamer has ordered American Barbecue Showdown from Chrisley Knows Best producer Maverick TV USA and All3Media America.

The eight-part food competition series follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

Judges are Kevin Bludso, founder of Bludso’s BBQ, widely considered one of the best BBQ joints in Los Angeles, and Melissa Cookston, the seven time world barbequeue champion and owner of Memphis BBQ Company.

In each episode, Bludso and Cookston will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

American BBQ Showdown is produced by Maverick TV USA and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore, and Daniel Calin serving as executive producers.

The show, which launches on the digital service on September 18, is the latest food format and docu-series for the streamer. It joins the likes of Ugly Delicious, Nailed It! and Chef’s Table on the Netflix dinner table.

“Competition doesn’t get more delicious than in the world of barbecue, especially when it comes to our eight hopeful pitmasters as they stoke their flames against each other, and the clock, to be crowned American Barbecue Champion,” said John Hesling, President, Maverick TV USA. “Distinct flavors, techniques, creativity and humor are all on display as our barbecue competitors are put to the test in the hottest battle they’ve ever faced in American Barbecue Showdown.”