Neil Sandilands Joins ‘Sweet Tooth’ As Production Set For Mid-September In New Zealand

EXCLUSIVE: The Flash star Neil Sandilands is to co-star in Sweet Tooth, Netflix’s upcoming drama series based on the DC Vertigo comic, which comes from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz and Warner Bros. TV.

South African actor Sandilands, who is also starring alongside Tom Hanks in Paul Greengrass’ upcoming feature News of the World, will join Dania Ramirez, Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar. Will Forte has a recurring role, while James Brolin serves as the narrator.

Sandilands will play General Steven Abbot in the series, self-appointed general for a post-apocalyptic army who leads through wit, intimidation and quirkiness. He has taken advantage of the collapse of society to reinvent himself and claim power, and he revels in his vaulted position, even if he believes he is only trying to help restore his country.

Sweet Tooth was one of a number of Hollywood TV series and movies to be granted border exemptions by the New Zealand government to film in the country. I hear the plan is to start principal photography on September 14, pushed slightly from its original September 7 date. New Zealand has handled the COVID-19 crisis relatively well, going over 100 days with no new community transmissions, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland saw the city go into a new 12-day lockdown from last Friday. Production is expected to run through to mid-December.

The eight-episode Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus (Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Mickle and Schwartz write, exec produce and co-showrun, with Mickle also acting as a director. Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell also exec produce alongside Linda Moran and Evan Moore producing. Team Downey produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sandilands was a series regular on The Flash and starred in SundanceTV series Hap & Leonard as well as The 100 and The Americans.

He is repped by Matt Luber & Michael Benton Adler at Luber Roklin and Jay Schachter at Stewart Talent.