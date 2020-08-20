Fantasia Pulls ‘The Reckoning’ Q&A With Director Neil Marshall & Actress Charlotte Kirk Amid Media Storm Over Ron Meyer Exit

Leading genre festival Fantasia has pulled a Q&A with director Neil Marshall and actress Charlotte Kirk amid intense media scrutiny concerning their alleged involvement in Ron Meyer’s sudden exit from Universal.

The zoom Q&A for the Canadian festival’s opening film The Reckoning was due to take place tonight but the festival told us it has nixed the session in a “mutually agreed” decision with Marshall so as not to distract from the film. We are told there was no discussion over pulling the movie, which will go ahead.

Hellboy and The Descent filmmaker Marshall directed and co-wrote the horror film, which Kirk co-wrote, executive-produced and stars in.

Both Marshall and Kirk find themselves at the center of a media storm surrounding the unceremonious exit of long-time NBCUniversal vice chairman Meyer earlier this week. The studio vet stepped down after disclosing a private settlement with a woman he had an affair with and separate attempts to blackmail him over the liason.

Kirk, who is reportedly living with Marshall, has been pegged as the unnamed woman Meyer says he had an extramarital affair with eight years ago. The Wrap, citing industry sources, yesterday claimed that Marshall and director Joshua Newton tried to blackmail Meyer into green-lighting their projects by threatening to expose the affair. Marshall vehemently denied the report to The Wrap. Newton was unavailable for comment.

Deadline sources have confirmed that Meyer or someone close to him reached out to the FBI over the matter, and we understand the bureau did open a file. However, it is unclear whether a full-scale investigation was or will be launched. The FBI neither confirmed nor denied that there is an ongoing investigation.

Kirk also had an affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara in 2013 and 2014, which ultimately led to his resignation from the studio in 2019.

We have reached out to Kirk and Marshall’s reps for comment.