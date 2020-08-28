‘NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘Bull’, ‘The Neighborhood’, ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘The Unicorn’ Get Tentative Production Start Dates

EXCLUSIVE: Several more CBS series from CBS TV Studios have been assigned tentative dates for return to production.

NCIS: New Orleans is eying a September 21 start for its seventh season, The Unicorn is looking to start filming Season 2 on October 12, while The Neighborhood is on track to have its first Season 3 table read on September 16.

Additionally, two series that had already been given a green light to restart production, Bull and Magnum P.I., also have penciled in return dates, September 25 and September 14, respectively. All these time frames are fluid and subject to change amid the pandemic.

CBS TV Studios has been actively making production restart plans for their series. The greenlight decisions are made in batches as shows are deemed ready to start filming with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Of the studio’s CBS series, flagship drama NCIS and spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles were the first ones to get return-to-production dates, September 9 and September 3, respectively. Bull and Magnum P.I. were in the second group that received a go-ahead to set a start date.

CBS this week announced September and October premiere dates for a lineup consisting of reality, sports and scripted acquisition, with the goal of rolling out original scripted series in November.

One returning CBS scripted series already filming is the Sony TV/CBS Studios drama S.W.A.T., which is wrapping its fourth week of production.