NBCUniversal Signs Mega Output Deal With Australian Streamer Stan

NBCUniversal Global Distribution has signed a wide-ranging, multi-year output deal with Stan, which will see the streamer become the exclusive Australian home of new shows from Sky Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, and Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

Also included within the deal are DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock and NBCUniversal’s children’s programming, while Stan will also have access to NBCUniversal’s library of TV series and hundreds of blockbusters films. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stan will be the exclusive home of Peacock series including Brave New World and its Saved By The Bell reboot. Sky Studios shows, such as Gangs Of London and I Hate Suzie, created by Succession writer Lucy Prebble, also feature in the deal, as does Working Title’s comedy Lady Parts and DreamWorks series, such as Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Stan CEO Mike Sneesby said: “This marks the first time an agreement combining series from Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation and Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group has been secured in Australia – the biggest new slate of premium scripted content to come to market in recent times.”

Belinda Menendez, NBCUniversal’s president and chief revenue officer of global distribution and international, added: “This extensive agreement ensures that Stan will be the exclusive Australian home of our new and compelling dramas, hit comedies, engaging children’s programs, exciting unscripted series and iconic film and library titles for many years to come.”