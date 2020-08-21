NBCUniversal’s Lark Productions Teams With Cobie Smulders To Adapt Amy Stuart’s ‘Still’ Novels For TV

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal International Studios’ Canadian production company Lark Productions has pulled together a female-led creative team that includes Avengers actress Cobie Smulders to adapt Amy Stuart’s Still series of novels for TV.

Lark has clinched the rights to Still Mine, the sequel Still Water and the recently released third novel in the series, Still Here. The debut novel features Clare O’Dey, a woman on the run from an abusive husband who becomes embroiled in the search for the truth about the suspicious disappearance of a local woman in a small mining town.

In Still Water, Clare uses her newfound investigative skills to unravel another disappearance from a women’s shelter. In the third novel Still Here, Clare tracks two missing persons, including the private investigator, Malcolm, who set her on her journey.

Stumptown star Smulders will executive produce, while Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) is attached to adapt the bestselling books as showrunner and executive producer. Stuart will act as co-executive producer.

Lark president Erin Haskett said: “With Still Mine, Amy has crafted a cinematic psychological thriller deeply rooted in character, which deals with the healing process and the accuracy of memory, particularly as we cope with tragedy. There’s never been a better time to tell a story about a woman discovering her own power.”

Smulders is repped by UTA. Azzopardi is represented by Vanguarde Artists Management and Stuart is represented by Transatlantic Agency.

Lark is also turning Emily St John Mandel’s mystery thriller novel The Glass Hotel into a TV series after acquiring the rights last year.