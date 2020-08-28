NBC Inks Partnership Deal With Sports Betting Platform PointsBet, Will Integrate Into Programming

In yet another marriage of sports media with the rising tide of legalized sports betting in the US, NBCUniversal and PointsBet today announced a multi-year partnership by which PointsBet becomes the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports will provide PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its portfolio of events. The company’s sports programming includes NBC Olympics, the Golf Channel, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and the Olympic Channel.

The deal is part of a trend among network sports entities. ESPN has partnered with Caesars Entertainment and has a new Daily Wager program, while Fox has an ownership stake in betting service FoxBet via a deal with The Stars Group, a Canadian developer of online and mobile gaming technology. Sports betting is now legal in 18 states plus Washington, DC.

Additional highlights of today’s agreement, which will take effect immediately:

PointsBet will be incorporated in exclusive multi-platform gameday integrations across the eight NBC Sports Regional Networks, which are the exclusive regional homes to MLB, NBA and NHL teams, and deliver more than 2,200 live sporting events.

PointsBet becomes an official partner of the NBC Sports Predictor app, which has more than 1.1 million downloads and is currently home to free-to-play games for four sports (football, golf, Premier League soccer, and NASCAR). With the new partnership, the offering of games in Predictor will be expanded, integrating PointsBet content throughout.

Exclusive PointsBet odds integrations will be incorporated into Rotoworld, NBC Sports' fantasy and sports betting digital property which has been a market leader for two decades. Rotoworld provides fantasy and betting tools, plus daily insights and analysis on NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, golf, Premier League, and NASCAR.

Exclusive multi-platform integrations with NBC Sports’ consumer golf brands Golfnow

PointsBet features full Spanish-language functionality, and will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet will be the exclusive provider of odds, props and trends for NBCSN and Golf Channel and their digital properties, as well as Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, and NBC Sports Podcasts.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with PointsBet, which will deliver unmatched sports betting engagement opportunities across multiple platforms,” said David Preschlack, president, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and EVP content strategy, NBC Sports Group. “For NBCUniversal and PointsBet, this agreement provides considerable opportunities in the fast-growing sports betting marketplace, which is unique to this extensive and robust, multi-year arrangement. Looking ahead, we’re also excited about the significant activation opportunities that will come to fruition as sports betting continues to proliferate across the U.S.”