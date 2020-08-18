NBC Orders Two-Part Series ‘Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh’

Lilly Singh, host of NBC late-night series A Little Late With Lilly Singh, is making a primetime play with a two-part sketch special.

NBC has ordered Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh, which will see the comedian perform a range of sketches – a nod to her early work on YouTube.

The show will see Singh portray every character in the sketches, satirizing how we’re adjusting to the new normal under COVID-19, and will also feature musical parodies. The two-part series, which does not yet have an airdate, will be shot at Singh’s home with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced.

It comes after NBC handed A Little Late with Lilly Singh a second season earlier this spring. The show has not yet started production.

Singh, Keisha Zollar and Sean O’Connor will write for the new sketch series. Singh, O’Connor and Polly Aurrit will executive produce. Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh will be produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

“Ten years ago, I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all ‘stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,’” Singh said. “With Sketchy Times, I’m going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment.”

“Lilly has always created content that is original, relatable and of the moment,” added Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Now more than ever, her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote to help us through these challenging times.”