NBC News, MSNBC Unveil Convention Coverage Plans

NBC will air an hour in primetime of each evening of the Democratic and Republican conventions, in line with previous cycles and other broadcast networks, while MSNBC plans seven hours each night of the events.

Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will anchor from the network’s headquarters in New York, with Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell at the NBC News Washington bureau. The DNC starts on Monday and runs for four nights; the RNC begins on Aug. 24.

The broadcast and cable networks have been adjusting their schedules as it became clear that the conventions will be almost all virtual, as Democrats last week scrapped plans for speakers in the host city of Milwaukee and Republicans abandoned a large-scale convention amid the pandemic. Instead, President Donald Trump says that he plans to deliver a speech from the White House or at Gettysburg, PA, the site of the bloodiest Civil War battle.

MSNBC plans live coverage from 7 PM ET to 2 AM ET, starting with The ReidOut at 7 and then All in with Chris Hayes at 8 PM ET.

At 9 PM, Rachel Maddow, Reid and Nicolle Wallace will host coverage from New York. Brian Williams will snchor at 11 PM ET, followed by Ari Melber at 1 AM ET.

NBC News Now will feature special coverage starting at 8 PM ET, with Todd anchoring. NBC News Digital will provide a live blog and updates on all nights of the conventions at NBC News.com/Decision2020. That also will feature Road to 270, a web tool where users can use the electoral map to game out various scenarios for both candidates. Additional coverage will be available on the pop-up channel on Peacock, NBC News Archives, as well as on the network’s Stay Tuned on Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, and The Report on Quibi.