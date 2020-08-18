NBC And ABC Lead Monday Ratings With Democratic National Convention

From Democrats and Republicans rallying against Trump’s handling of the pandemic to the emotional moment of silence for George Floyd to Michelle Obama’s memorable “It is what it is” speech, it was all about the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday night. However, it was all about which network came out on top. For night one, NBC and ABC led the night with its telecast.

Both NBC and ABC shared the top spot delivering a 0.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic with CBS just a tenth behind with a 0.2. ABC raced ahead in viewership, netting 2.12 million viewers while NBC garnered 1.91 million viewers. CBS earned 1.74 million viewers. Overall, it seems that all three networks were pretty even with the 2020 DNC. However, the numbers are expected to be adjusted in the finals.

With the DNC taking over TV and streaming last night, the rest of the evening was filled with reruns. NBC aired a repeat of American Ninja Warrior while ABC served second helpings of Holey Moley and To Tell The Truth. CBS gave us reruns of their Monday night lineup of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and All Rise. At Fox, audiences watched reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star and The CW aired back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway?.