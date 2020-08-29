The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed that the playoffs will resume today after a tumultuous couple of days that saw players almost cancel the season.

The league and players union released a joint statement Friday announcing resumption of the games, and said that the league and its players will work together on several initiatives to promote voting access, combat social injustice and racial inequality, and advocate for police reform.

Among the initiatives is advertising that will promote social justice as part of the broadcasts.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said in a joint statement. “We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together — in Orlando and in all NBA team markets — to push for meaningful and sustainable change.

Saturday will see the Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks facing off followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers.

Sunday will see games the Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors, followed by the LA Clippers-Dallas Mavericks, then the Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz.

The new NBA social justice coalition will have representation from players, coaches and governors and cover increased voting access, promote civic engagement, and advocate for “meaningful police and criminal justice reform.”