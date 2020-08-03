National Geographic Debuts Trailer For Sebastian Junger/Nick Quested Migrant Crisis Documentary ‘Blood On The Wall’

National Geographic will premiere Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested’s new feature documentary Blood on the Wall on Sept. 30.

The project is a deep dive into the migrant crisis in Mexico, looking at the caravans coming through the country to the U.S. border, and how it has been exacerbated by drug trafficking and political corruption.

National Geographic Documentary Films

“The issues Mexico faces right now are layered and complex and ultimately intertwined with how the U.S. has approached foreign policy and immigration since the Reagan era,” Junger said in a statement. “The history and the future of the country and its inhabitants is so bound up in the larger forces at work in the region, it’s vital to look at them holistically. We’re reaching a juncture in this election year when understanding the socio-political landscape of our neighbors is incredibly important for people before going into a voting booth.”

The project follows a caravan of migrants as they travel from Honduras.

Quested said, “Systemic change is top of mind for a lot of people right now and that conversation needs to include U.S. foreign policies that only enhance the inequities across our southern border, allowing ruthless leaders and cartels to take advantage of people for their personal gain.”

Watch the trailer above.