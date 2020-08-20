‘National Enquirer’ Limited Series Produced & Directed By Seth Gordon In Works At Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures TV has put in development National Enquirer: The Untold Story!, a limited series inspired by the 2019 feature documentary Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, produced and directed by Mark Landsman. The project hails from Black List scribe Kenny Kyle (Just the Facts), Landsman, who will executive produce, and Seth Gordon (United We Fall), who is attached to direct and executive produce via his Exhibit A Film as part of his overall deal with SPT.

With source material from Scandalous used as a jumping off point for the limited series, the project is described as “a sizzling and immersive exposé of the National Enquirer’s own “Untold Story.” You can watch a trailer of Scandalous below the story.

Written by Kyle, the limited series will center on the men and women who made up the notorious tabloid’s leadership and ranks. From its mafia-linked founder Gene Pope, to the UK reporters he poached from Fleet Street, to the Ivy League recruits who were all invited to the wild party of booze, drugs, bottomless expense accounts and skyrocketing profits, Untold Story! will explore the National Enquirer’s precarious evolution into the political realm and its indelible impact on America’s relationship with the truth.

Kyle will executive produce with Landsman and Exhibit A Film’ Gordon and Julia Gunn. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Kyle’s feature spec Just The Facts appeared on the 2018 Black List. He currently has a series in development at Fox 21 with Noah Hawley and Warren Littlefield producing and another at UCP with Sam Esmail producing. He also has a feature at Amazon with Nick Jonas starring and executive producing and Michael Sugar and Lawrence Grey producing.

Landsman is producer and director of Scandalous, the CNN Films/Magnolia Pictures’ feature documentary which looks at the impact of The National Enquirer on American culture, media and politics. Produced by This Just a Test, the documentary premiered on CNN in April and is currently streaming on HBO Max. Landsman also directed the documentary, Thunder Soul, executive produced by Jamie Foxx, for Showtime; and the docuseries, Los Jets, with Nuyorican Productions. He is an executive producer of The Color of Cola, with JuVee Productions and AllDayEveryday, which is in development with HBO Films.

Gordon and Gunn executive produce ABC/Sony TV’s new summer comedy United We Fall which is currently airing its first season. Additionally, Gordon is executive producer/pilot director on Apple’s For All Mankind. He also executive produced and directed the pilots for Netflix’s Atypical and both ABC’s The Good Doctor and The Goldbergs all produced by Sony TV.