Naomi & Wynonna Judd Set As First Subjects Of ‘Icon’ Music Legend Anthology Series In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Icon, an anthology drama series profiling some of the world’s biggest music legends, from producer Gail Berman and leading country music manager Jason Owen. The first installment will focus on Grammy-winning mother and daughter country music duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd, who will executive produce. A search is underway for a writer to pen their story.

Icon is inspired by the thrilling true stories of the music legends we think we know. Season one celebrates country music’s first (and still only) mother/daughter duo, Naomi & Wynonna: The Judds. The trailblazing duo dominated country music in the 80s and 90s, winning countless awards, selling more than 20 million albums and creating a string of hits. With a long line of personal tragedies, they are a true testament to a family bond like no other, with roots that go deeper than fame.

The series will spotlight the drama behind the glamor and the dynamic relationship between the loving, yet often challenging, Naomi and Wynonna. It will tell their fascinating story through the music and songs that shaped their career and the country music genre.

Icon is executive produced by Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group and Owen for Sandbox Entertainment.

The first installment is also executive produced by Naomi and Wynonna Judd. Their managers, Les Borsai, Greg Hill, Cactus Moser and Larry Strickland, will produce. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

This is the second high-profile country music-themed scripted series in the works at Fox. The network is opening a writers room for an Untitled Country Music Dynasty drama from writer/exec producer Melissa London Hilfers with an eye toward potential straight-to-series order for the 2021-22 season. It also is exec produced by Berman, Baghdady and Owen.

One of the most successful acts in country music history, the Judds have won five Grammy Awards and eight Country Music Association awards. Between 1983 and 2000, they had 25 singles on the country music charts, 14 of which went to No. 1. The Judds stopped performing as a duo in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Wynonna then began a successful solo career. The two have occasionally reunited for special tours, the most recent in 2010.

The deal was done by Paradigm on behalf of Wynonna Judd and by WME on behalf of Naomi Judd.