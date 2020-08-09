Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump Executive Orders “Unconstitutional Slop”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blased the executive orders signed Saturday by President Donald Trump, claiming Democrats tried to reach a compromise with the Republicans on various stimulus measures, including extending a federal unemployment bump.

The Trump executive orders extend the enhanced unemployment benefits that expired at the end of July, albeit slicing it to $400 and giving states the option not to increase to that full amount; create a “payroll tax holiday” until the end of 2020; and continue the moratorium on evictions for those holding federally backed mortgages while providing relief for student debt.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Pelosi called the orders “unconstitutional slop.”

“No, in fact, what the president did is – I agreed what the Republican senator said – is unconstitutional slop,” Pelosi said, echoing comments made Saturday by GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

“While it has the illusion of saying we’re going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’m going to ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions,” Pelosi said.

Trump said before signing the orders that negotiations between the White House, Democrats and Republicans were at an impasse.

“Democrats have refused these offers. What they really want is bailout money for Democrat governors and mayors that have been run very very badly for many years,” Trump said.

Pelosi insisted that Democrats were willing to meet in the middle, and acknowledged that Americans need help.