‘Nailed It!’s Nicole Byer On Being First Black Woman Nominated For A Hosting Emmy & Offering Viewers Escape In Difficult Times – Contenders TV

When Nicole Byer heard she was nominated for an Emmy as the host of Netflix series Nailed It!, she quickly discovered she has made history as the first Black woman to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Host.

“It means little to me in a way where it doesn’t affect me,” said Byer during Deadline’s virtual Contenders Television: The Nominees event. “It means that hopefully when someone has a pitch deck for a show that when they’re suggesting a host, it’s not just a deck of white guys, that it’s more inclusive and that hopefully that this will open doors for other people. That’s truly what I hope. I hope that we get to see all different kinds of people hosting different things.”

Now in its fourth season, Nailed It! is a bake-off competition in which amateur bakers are tasked with re-creating edible masterpieces through a series of challenges.

Although the contestants are competing for a $10,000 cash prize, the real prize might be the experience itself.

“They’re not professional bakers. They’re just trying their best. And I think trying something takes a lot of courage,” said Byer. “Nobody’s perfect the first time they try something. So it’s like, ‘What you made was wild, but bravo for trying.’ Maybe they’ll keep trying and maybe they’ll take that and transfer it to other things in their life.”

Byer hopes that viewers will gain something as well and find some levity watching Nailed It!.

“Honestly, there’s a lot of sadness in the world right now. So I hope that when people watch it, they forget about that and they get a little bit of an escape. I also hope that people feel inspired to try things that they’ve never tried. … I hope people just get the push to continue to try new things and try to master things and have fun and laugh at yourself.”

