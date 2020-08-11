‘My Spy 2’ Being Explored By STX & Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of My Spy‘s great viewership on Amazon Prime, STX, I hear, is looking to reunite all the key players from the original movie for a sequel including director Peter Segal, and stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. It is still early, and no deals are in place.

No details on the distribution of My Spy 2 are available at this time. However, insiders are saying that given the success of the original on Prime Video, the streamer is in early talks. Amazon and STX did not comment for this piece.

My Spy follows JJ, a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

My Spy was originally set to have a theatrical release on April 17 before the majority of the nation’s exhibition shutdown in mid-March. Deadline exclusively reported that the STXFilms and MWM Studios feature’s U.S. and key foreign territories were acquired by Amazon for its streaming service in the wake of the pandemic. My Spy debuted on Amazon Prime on June 26. The family movie did see a theatrical release in Canada, Australia, UK, NZ, Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mexico, Germany and more grossing $6M.

Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the script. My Spy also stars Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong and Devere Rogers. Producers are Chris Bender, Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner. Bautista is repped by CAA, DMBV, Meisner Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Segal is repped by Paradigm and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Coleman is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Ventana Pictures and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Back in April, STX merged with India’s Eros International to form Eros STX Global Corporation.