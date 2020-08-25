‘Mulan’ Disney+ International Price Points Undercut U.S.; Film Will Cost Roughly $26 In Canada, UK, Spain

Ahead of its release on Disney+ on September 4, Disney has begun to confirm the international pricing for Mulan, which is being offered at a premium extra for subscribers to the SVOD.

In the U.S. the movie is costing $29.99, a price that has sparked a debate about the true value of PVOD: some argue that it’s a huge amount to spend for an at-home rental, while others see it as as premium price for a premium product that is put in perspective by the cost of taking a family to most cinemas.

Good news for international Disney fans, as it appears the majority of you will be paying a little less than your American counterparts.

In the UK, Disney tweeted today to confirm the film will cost £19.99, the equivalent of roughly $26 USD.

The legend arrives. Stream Disney’s #Mulan on September 4. Exclusively available to Disney+ subscribers with Premier Access for £19.99. For more info go to https://t.co/D854HdGrAO pic.twitter.com/4Xjh8nE0mz — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 25, 2020

It’s a similar story in Canada, where pricing has been set at $34.99 CAD, a little over $26. Some European territories such as Spain, Austria, Ireland and Italy have been set at €21.99, again roughly $26, as per this tweet below from Disney+ Spain.

Llega la leyenda. #Mulán, disponible en exclusiva a partir del 4 de septiembre para abonados a #DisneyPlus solo a través de Acceso Premium por 21,99€. Para más información entra en https://t.co/acuGQ6mEwO pic.twitter.com/Oxo6bzELWd — Disney+ España (@DisneyPlusES) August 25, 2020

Australia meanwhile is set at $34.99 AUD, a little less at roughly $25 USD.