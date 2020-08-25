‘Mulan’ Disney+ International Price Points Undercut U.S.; Film Will Cost Roughly $26 In Canada, UK, Spain

Ahead of its release on Disney+ on September 4, Disney has begun to confirm the international pricing for Mulan, which is being offered at a premium extra for subscribers to the SVOD.
In the U.S. the movie is costing $29.99, a price that has sparked a debate about the true value of PVOD: some argue that it’s a huge amount to spend for an at-home rental, while others see it as as premium price for a premium product that is put in perspective by the cost of taking a family to most cinemas.
Good news for international Disney fans, as it appears the majority of you will be paying a little less than your American counterparts.
In the UK, Disney tweeted today to confirm the film will cost £19.99, the equivalent of roughly $26 USD.
It’s a similar story in Canada, where pricing has been set at $34.99 CAD, a little over $26. Some European territories such as Spain, Austria, Ireland and Italy have been set at €21.99, again roughly $26, as per this tweet below from Disney+ Spain.
Australia meanwhile is set at $34.99 AUD, a little less at roughly $25 USD.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.