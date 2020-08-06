MTV VMAs: Keke Palmer Slated To Host 2020 Video Music Awards Ceremony

Keke Palmer is set to host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Thursday that the Strahan, Sara & Keke host and Hustlers star will emcee the VMAs, with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande as top nominees.

Thursday’s news is the latest update for the August awards ceremony. In July MTV revealed the complete list of nominees for its annual awards show. The “Rain on Me” singers nabbed nine nominations each for the show’s categories, including its biggest video of the year prize. Trailing behind the singers in the nomination count are The Weeknd and Billie Eilish, bringing in six each.

Earlier in the month, MTV also announced its first round of this year’s VMA performers. The Kpop stars of BTS will hit the stage for their first time for a debut performance of their single “Dynamite.” Also joining as performers for the 2020 awards ceremony are J Balvin and Doja Cat.

While the annual ceremony will crown winners for its traditional categories, this year’s show touts new prizes appropriate for the COVID-19 pandemic: best new music video from home and best quarantine performance.

The 2020 VMAs, set to air Aug. 30 on MTV at 8 p.m., are exec produced by Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic. Barabara Bialkowsi serves as co-exec producer.