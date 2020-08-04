MTV VMAs: BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin Among Performers for 2020 Awards Ceremony

BTS will hit the VMA stage for the first time ever later this month.

MTV announced today that the Kpop-sensation’s Video Music Awards debut will also feature a performance of their new English-only single “Dynamite.” BTS, which is up for three categories including best pop, is among the handful of performers for the 2020 MTV VMAs.

Joining BTS is J Balvin and “Say So” singer Doja Cat. The two singers are nominees for the annual awards show, with J Balvin taking in four nods and Doja Cat three.

More performers for the annual awards show will be announced as the ceremony approaches.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande top the nominations list bringing in nine nominations each, including nods for the top video of the year prize. While the annual awards ceremony will honor musicians for its traditional categories, this year’s show boasts new COVID-19-era categories best new music video from home and best quarantine performance.

The 2020 MTV VMAs, which will air August 30 on MTV, are exec produced by Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic. Barabara Bialkowsi serves as co-exec producer.