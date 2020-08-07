MTV Video Music Awards Opt Out Of Indoor Event At Barclays Center After Health Warnings

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have decided against holding an indoors event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Instead, it will stage a series of outdoor performances in various NYC boroughs.

The show will still be held on Aug. 30. The outdoors shows will take place in front of limited or no audiences.

“In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event,” said an MTV statement. “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”