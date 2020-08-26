MTV Launches Black Lives Matter Shorts; Australian Pic ‘Vesna’ Gets Backing; Channel 5 Orders Eight History Shows — Global Briefs

MTV Launches BLM Shorts

MTV International is today launching a short-form series to support the Black Lives Matter movement, featuring the likes of Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Pinnock and other names, including Munroe Bergdorf, Ray BLK, Nathan Henry, Duckie Thot, Serious Klein, will explore issues impacting Black youth and speak about their own experiences and what it takes to create positive change. Ten-part MTV Generation Change: Black Lives Matter will roll out on MTV International’s social platforms, as well as Channel 5 and BET International. The series was led by senior producer Amie Parker-Williams, including Samiat Pedro, Tyrell Charles and Shamar Bean. It was also supported by digital content producer Emily Hooley and executive producers Jonathan Pascoe and Tanya Malcolm-Revell.

Australian Debut Gets Backing

Screen Australia and Film Victoria have backed Sara Kern’s Australia-Slovenia Pic Vesna, which will shoot in Melbourne before the end of 2020. The project is Kern’s debut feature and follows her 2016 short Good Luck, Orlo! which premiered at Venice and screened at Toronto. Vesna will be produced by Gal Greenspan and Sharlene George of Sweetshop & Green, in partnership with Slovenian producer Rok Biček of Cvinger Film. Some key crew and cast will travel from Slovenia to Melbourne for the production. The pic will follow the story of Nika and her immigrant family living in Melbourne. After her mother’s sudden death, Nika becomes the unexpected grown-up of her fragmented family, trying to bring her troubled older sister and distant father together.

Channel 5 Orders Eight History Series

Viacom CBS-owned Channel 5 has commissioned eight history documentary series. Lion TV will make Anne Boleyn: Arrest, Trial, Execution; Thomas Cromwell; Kensington: The Secret Palace; and Inside Hampton Court: The Ultimate Royal Retreat. The All3Media-owned producer will also make a third series of Inside the Tower of London. ITN Productions will make the other three series: Nelson, Lawrence of Arabia and Brunel. Ben Frow, director of programmes at ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “History is a key staple of our schedule and we’re becoming ever more adept at making historical subjects and key figures accessible to a broad audience, creating exciting event programming in the process.”