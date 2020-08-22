MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards To Simulcast On the CW

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time in the 36-year history of MTV’s Video Music Awards, the show will air live on a broadcast network.

The 2020 VMAs will simulcast on the CW. The network joins 11 ViacomCBS brands that also will carry the show live alongside MTV at 8 PM. ET Sunday, August 30.

Held amid a global pandemic, the 2020 VMAs will pay homage to the resiliency of New York, which has rebounded after once being the COVID epicenter of the world. The show with feature several outdoor performances across the boroughs with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines.

The addition of the CW as a network carrying the VMAs makes the ceremony available to a broader broadcast audience. The CW would be a good fit as it draws a similar young audience to MTV. Additionally, it is within the larger ViacomCBS family as a co-venture between CBS and Warner Bros.

Leading to the VMAs. MTV will air a 90-minute pre-show.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the star-studded awards show will feature performances by Lady Gaga, BTS, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO and others. Additional performers to be announced at a later date. Previously listed Roddy Ricch and J Balvin are no longer part of the lineup.