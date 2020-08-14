MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ Cohost Mika Brzezinski Hits Back At President Donald Trump Insults

President Donald Trump loves to watch the ratings. This morning, he tweaked the lion’s tail against MSNBC’s low-rated Morning Joe, targeting the show’s ratings and in particular cohost Mika Brzezinski, calling her a “ditzy airhead.”

Naturally, Brzezinski hit back. She said on air that the President is scared of women and labeled his pandemic efforts as “disastrous.”

The dust-up continues the multiple battles the President has had with the Morning Joe hosts, topped by Trump’s promotion of a conspiracy theory that Scarborough was involved in an intern’s death while he was a Florida Congressman.

Brzezinski claimed the President had been “completely strung” out over presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate in the 2020 election.

Trump gets “really” stressed out by women, Brzezinski said, adding that he went scurrying off “like a little baby” when confronted by female reporters.

Brzezinski then took Trump to task over his coronavirus failings:

“I just wonder what ditzy means? Because if I’m ditzy, you’re disastrous. This has been a disaster. 167,000 people are dead, Donald Trump. Stop tweeting about Morning Joe and Morning Mika and do your damn job.”