MSNBC Goes Temporarily Dark On DirecTV Amid Convention Coverage

MSNBC on Monday went dark for six minutes on DirecTV amid its coverage of the Democratic National Convention before the signal was restored.

“We are experiencing temporary technical difficulties,” read a prompt on the screen of DirecTV watchers. “Please stand by. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The cable news network appeared to be working as usual on other systems. It appears the issue impacted subscribers nationwide, with tweets coming in from Michigan and Texas noting the issue.

The signal went out at around 5:03 p.m. PT while MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid previewing Night 1 of the Democrats’ four night hootenanny.

The cable newer returned at 5:09 p.m. with the network’s Joy Reid interviewing Sen. Elizabeth Warren live from the former Presidential contender’s home in Cambridge, MA.

Deadline has reached out to the AT&T-owned DirecTV and MSNBC. We will update with responses from the satellite provider and the channel when and if we hear from them.