MSNBC Changes Daytime Lineup: Nicolle Wallace’s Show Expands To Two Hours, Chuck Todd’s ‘MTP Daily’ Moves To Early Afternoon And Adds Streaming Show

Nicolle Wallace’s Deadline: White House will expand to two hours and Chuck Todd’s MTP Daily will move to early afternoon as part of MSNBC’s overhaul of its daily lineup.

The changes, which have been anticipated, mean that the afternoons will start with Andrea Mitchell Reports at noon ET, followed by MTP Daily at 1 PM. Katy Tur’s 2 PM hour will remain in place, and that will be followed by a 3 PM show anchored by Ayman Mohyeldin, a foreign correspondent who has been co-anchoring an early-morning show. Variety first reported on the plans.

The new lineup will launch on Aug. 19, the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Todd also will expand the Meet the Press brand into streaming, with plans for a weekly program set to launch in September that will appear on NBC News Now and Peacock, the recently launched NBCUniversal streaming service. Todd also will start anchoring pre- and post- event coverage around big political news nights, starting with the conventions this month.

Wallace has anchored Deadline: White House since 2017. In July, the show won the 4 PM ET slot among total viewers, with 2 million compared with 1.7 million for Fox News and 1.4 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demographic, The Lead with Jake Tapper led with 329,000 viewers to 269,000 for Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto and 251,000 for Deadline: White House.

The changes are the latest to the network’s lineup. Two weeks ago, Joy Reid debuted as the permanent host of the network’s 7 PM ET hour, with The ReidOut.