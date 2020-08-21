MRC-Backed A-Major Media Names Pier Nirandara As Vice President, Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: MRC-backed LA production outfit A-Major Media has named Pier Nirandara as Vice President, Film & Television, reporting to company head Mary Lee.

A-Major Media, which launched in 2019 with a majority investment from MRC in association with UTA, is dedicated to championing Asian American voices in film and TV.

Nirandara joins the company from Columbia Pictures where she worked as Director of Development for International Content where her focus was on adapting international stories for a global audience. Previous to Sony, she was at ICM Partners in the Motion Picture Literary and Media Rights division where she repped literary clients and developed and packaged projects for screen.

Nirandara is the youngest English-writing Thai author of three #1 national bestselling Young Adult novels, multiple graphic novels and short stories with more than 200,000 copies sold.

A-Major’s projects include the recently announced Everything I Never Told You, based on the book by Celeste Ng, with Annapurna Television, as well as the Untitled Elliot San project with John Cho producing at New Line Cinema, and development projects including Good Fortune, based on the play by Megan Chan, and I Believe in a Thing Called Love, a feature adaptation based on the book of the same name by Maurene Goo, with Yulin Kuang writing and Byung-hun Lee and Charles Pak of BH Entertainment producing.

Lee was most recently head of film at Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. Prior to that, she worked at companies including The Walcott Company, Management 360 and Good Universe.