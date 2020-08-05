‘Mr. Iglesias’ Co-EP Luisa Leschin Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Luisa Leschin, who is currently co-exec producer of Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, has signed with APA.

Leschin is an industry vet having worked on shows such as as George Lopez, Everybody Hates Chris and East Los High.

She began her career as a ballet dancer then turned to acting, having appeared in many iconic TV series including Beverly Hills 90210, Love Boat, ER, Quincy, Falcon Crest and Hill St. Blues. On the feature side, she has appeared in Saturday Night Fever and True Confessions.

Last year, she was the recipient of Norman Lear Writer’s Award at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards. She also co-founded theater group, Latins Anonymous, to give Latinx more opportunities.

Leschin (left) is the latest writer-producer to ink with APA since the agency signed the WGA’s franchise agreement earlier this year. Other recent signings include Spinning Out showrunner Lara Olsen, American Gods executive producer Anne Kenney, Killer Women creator Hannah Shakespeare, The Middle executive producer Tim Hobert, Emerald City creator Matthew Arnold, 11.22.63 executive producer Brian Nelson, The Son co-creator Lee Shipman, and Rescue Me executive producer Evan Reilly.

Leschin continues to be represented by Sandra Avila at Inclusion, and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.