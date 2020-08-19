‘Money Heist’s Luka Peros Signs With Alta Global Media

Luka Peros, one of the stars of Netflix’s La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), has signed with nascent management and production firm Alta Global Media.

Alta Global Media co-founder Steven Adams will represent Peros across the board.

He joins the roster alongside his Money Heist colleague Pedro Alonso, Gary Dourdan (CSI), Tamara Tunie (Almost Family) and Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank).

Peros first appeared as the mysterious Marseille in season three of the Spanish-language Netflix drama and was promoted to series regular in season four. He returns for the fifth and final season. Marseille is a former hitman, whom the professor enlists for an elaborate heist of the Bank of Spain.

Elsewhere, Peros featured in The Spanish Princess mini-series and in feature Papillon, alongside Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek.

The signing comes after the launch of Alta Global Media earlier this year by Adams (A Huey P. Newton Story) and Theo Dumont.