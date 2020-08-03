President Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes Launches ‘Missing America’ Podcast With ‘Pod Save America’ Producer Crooked Media

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, is launching a podcast series that will explore the impact of President Trump’s foreign policy.

Rhodes will launch Missing America on August 11. It will be produced by Crooked Media, the company behind Pod Save America and Pod Save The World, the latter of which Rhodes is currently co-hosting.

The nine-episode narrative miniseries will take listeners around the world and show them how Trump’s ‘America First’ policies have impacted the country’s standing in the globe. It will look at nationalism, authoritarianism, sectarianism, disinformation and climate change across the world.

Rhodes has landed exclusive interviews with some of the senior members of Joe Biden’s foreign policy team and other guests will include former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, Senator Chris Murphy, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, British MP David Lammy and President of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband.

Rhodes, who is also a contributor to NBC News and MSNBC, served as a Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama between 2009 and 2017. He oversaw the President’s national security communications, speechwriting, public diplomacy and global engagement programming. He led the secret negotiations with the Cuban government, which resulted in the effort to normalize relations between the United States and Cuba, and supported the negotiations to conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran.

His book, The World As It Was, was published by Penguin Random House in June 2018.

“Over the past three and half years, it’s been devastating to witness the most groundbreaking actions that President Obama took to advance justice, security and liberty around the world reversed and dismantled by the new administration. But worse than seeing my own work cancelled was the experience of seeing America no longer being America around the world, with profound consequences on peoples’ lives,” said Ben Rhodes.

“But as I reported Missing America, I found my optimism reinvigorated. I am confident that the global movement of progressives, many of whom are featured in the show, can turn the tide and I hope this show will serve as a call to fight back against destructive global forces as we approach November,” he added.

“Ben is one of the smartest people I have ever met in my life,” added Crooked Media co-founder Tommy Vietor. “He spent eight years by President Obama’s side, staffing him in the PDB, the Situation Room and in meetings with heads of state, and he is able to meld that experience and perspective with an innate ability to tell stories and explain complex things in a simple way. Missing America takes the listener around the world to see firsthand what happens when America retreats from the world. You’ll learn how Facebook can destabilize a country, or how authoritarian leaders take advantage of America’s absence to increase their control. But despite all the damage that’s been done over the last four years, Missing America will leave you inspired by the next generation of activists and politicians fighting back against anti-democratic forces.”