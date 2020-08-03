ABC Tops Sunday Ratings With Milwaukee-Houston NBA Game; ‘Fridge Wars’ & ‘Taskmaster’ Debut Cool On CW

It was another quiet Sunday of repeats in primetime with the exception of ABC’s coverage of the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks from the NBA’s Orlando bubble, along with the CW’s debut of two new series.

ABC top the night with the Rockets-Bucks game, which followed an encore of America’s Funniest Home Videos and delivered a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and slam-dunked 2.13 million viewers. As with most live sports, those metrics will likely be adjusted in the final numbers.

The CW premiered two series, both making quiet debuts: the family-centric cooking competition Fridge Wars (0.1, 432,000) followed the British comedy panel import Taskmaster (0.1, 224K).

Elsewhere, the networks were wading in reruns. NBC aired repeats of Cannonball, Titan Games and America’s Got Talent, while Fox served second helpings of Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. CBS had encores of Tough As Nails, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans along with a repeat 60 Minutes, the latter of which clocked the highest viewership of the evening.