UPDATED with Seattle game postponed: The Milwaukee Brewers’ scheduled home game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday was postponed after Brewers’ players met earlier in the afternoon and decided to boycott the game in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Later in the afternoon, the Seattle Mariners-San Diego Padres game scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT at Petco Park was also postponed.

The MLB news, reported by multiple outlets, follows earlier in the day the NBA having to postpone its three scheduled playoff games tonight in Orlando, a move prompted by players on the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the floor for pregame warmups for their game against the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee, which is about 30 miles north of Kenosha, WI, where Blake was shot seven times in the back by police Sunday during a confrontation. Blake’s three children were in the car when he was shot; he is paralyzed from the waist down and doctors don’t know if the condition is permanent.

The Brewers are in the middle of a home stretch, with tonight’s scheduled 7:10 p.m. local time game the third of four against the Reds at Miller Park; the two teams are supposed to play again Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Pirates are due to come to town for four games beginning Friday.

Neither Major League Baseball nor the teams involved have made a statement about the postponement, but MLB.com’s scores page has noted the Brewers-Reds game is PPD. The league now has three games on its Wednesday schedule postponed; the LA Angels game in Houston against the Astros was postponed yesterday because of the threat of Hurricane Laura.

Seattle is on a West Coast swing and is scheduled to play a Thursday day game in San Diego before traveling up the freeway to Anaheim for a four-game series with the Angels.

Baseball had been forced to postpone 32 games in its coronavirus-shortened season before today mostly because of positive COVID-19 tests.