Republican Convention Night 3 Review: Mike Pence’s Marquee Moment Upstaged By Donald Trump; GOP Stick To Script Amidst Hurricane Laura & Wisconsin Shootings

If the most unobtrusive man in America thought tonight was his moment in the spotlight at the Republican National Convention, Mike Pence learned the hard way that Donald Trump always gets the last word.

As the powerful Hurricane Laura moved closer and closer landfall in Texas and Louisiana, Trump’s vice president seemed like an afterthought on Wednesday as the boss came onstage to upstage him without uttering a word.

Speaking live to a small audience at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, the presumed GOP 2024 frontrunner capped a Republican convention production that appeared dramatically out of touch with the harsh weather and other currents in the country. Despite making some near impromptu remarks on the storm and a single reference to the near fatal August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, Pence was also almost overshadowed by protests on the streets of the midwestern state and from the NBA, MLB, WNBA and more sports figures.

“Our prayers are with you tonight and our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted,” a stiff VP said after offering up a standard attack dog line slamming Joe Biden and Democrats’ convention of last week while offering praise for the overweening Trump. “This is a serious storm and we urge all those in the affected areas to heed state and local authorities Stay safe,” Pence added

Playing to the low volume applause of the mask-free 135 or so attendees, the present Veep then launched into a fairly generic speech on a fairly generic night full of whitewashing. To that, there was a distinct re-writing by Pence and others of the administration’s heavily criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Claims that Biden responded to in near real time online:

180,000 people have died from this COVID crisis. And the heartbreaking truth is that it didn’t have to happen this way. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

The perpetual sidekick Pence even tried to imitate freewheeling Trump by swinging wide and telling the crowd that “we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year” BTW, the VP offered no evidence to back up that soundbite.

Yet, after those words and coming off the attempt at a kinder, gentler Trump of Night 2 of the RNC, the almost entirely pre-recorded “America, Land of Heroes” themed Night 3 from a near empty Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington DC was a full-throated law and order tirade against “the mob.” As Pence said, in the only live address of the night, “we will have law and order on the streets. Proclaiming that “tearing down statutes is not free speech,” the VP swore that “you will not be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

At the same time, there was an effort to try to humanize Trump, just as there was on Tuesday, with some staffers who have worked with him, like press secretary Kayliegh McEnany and soon-to-be exiting aide Kellyanne Conway, vouching for a very different person than the one on Twitter. But as there was an effort to peel away Biden’s support among women and African American voters, too often the flow of the evening was broken with a speaker on another subject. McEnany and Conway, for instance, led into former football coach Lou Holtz, who came on to question Biden’s Catholicism. Once again, ignoring calls for racial justice that have been heard across America and the world since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops on Memorial Day, the Republicans drowned out much of their own efforts with inaccuracies and incoherencies.

More astounding for what has been a reality TV presidency, there was almost no mention by any of the other RNC speakers of the Category 4 storm heading toward the Lone Star state and Louisiana as thousands were evacuating the Gulf Coast region.

Here are the Key Messages for extremely dangerous Hurricane #Laura for Thu pm. An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves is coming soon for Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City, LA, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes & could penetrate 40 miles inland. pic.twitter.com/k6Ds0jAjni — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020

After hurricanes caused both the 2008 and 2012 GOP conventions to cut back, the near absence of Hurricane Laura at the RNC on Wednesday was only made more manifest by the tracker on the lower side of FNC, CNN and MSNBC’s screens for most of the night. As CNN’s Gloria Borger said early in the evening of the Trump gang: “It seems like they are going to stay in their convention bubble.”

That’s what it felt like — and it only magnified what is growing true about both conventions: Do they really need to be four nights? The broadcast networks have been criticized for only devoting an hour a night to coverage, but do conventions really need more than those marquee speakers? As compelling as some of the moments have been on both weeks, too often the evenings have felt like one hour of memorable content spread out in a two to two-and-a-half-hour time frame.

Leaning hard into such a narrative, the RNC convention itself opening at 8:30 PM ET with Rabbi Aryeh Spero lashing out at those in the streets for “corrupting the term social justice.” Then again most of the remarks from DC’s Mellon Auditorium are pre-recorded, so events in Wisconsin tonight as well as the potential horror of Hurricane Laura received short shrift.

Shattering any attempt at continuity, Karen Pence didn’t even bother to hide that her own solo speech of earlier in the night was taped. Appearing at the Neoclassical Mellon just after 9 PM ET, the Second Lady was by her husband’s side in a different outfit for his live speech from Baltimore’s historic harbor base less than 2 hours later.

To that end, former President George W. Bush was absent from the GOP gathering tonight, as were the often awkwardly staged video White House events of president pardons, citizenship ceremonies and other sit-downs than we saw on Monday and Tuesday. Actually, in terms of family members and the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host himself, there was a lot less Trump tonight. It was as if the divisive candidate had returned to the White House bunker he retreated to during Black Lives Matter marches in DC earlier this year.

With a farewell address of sorts from Trump whisperer Conway and an otherwise low wattage line-up, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC all carried the first hour of the convention live, though to different degrees.

Of the trio, the Jeff Zucker-run outlet was the most diligent on the staying on the mainly pre-recorded speeches at a near empty Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C. As they have on past nights and did during the DNC last week, FNC leap in and out of the RNC on Wednesday. With Sean Hannity perched on a riser at Fort McHenry, the first full hour of the RNC was commercial free on FNC and giving over more time to the convention than before. On the Comcast-owned MSNBC, anchors like Rachel Maddow cut away from the canned convention as she had on past nights to fact-check speakers such as North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Pence National Security Advisor Keith Kellogg.

Only FNC took the anti-abortion remarks of Sister Deirdre Byrne, who used to serve in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. CNN and MSNBC used fully habited Sister’s time at the podium to get in some advertising. All three took the speech of Norte Dame and USC coach Holtz as he condemned “protesters and President Trump’s naysayers in the media” and praised trump as a “consistent winner.”

By the time the RNC slide into its second hour at 10 PM ET, the cabler newsers were joined by ABC, CBS and NBC. However, the initial words of CBS’ Norah O’Donnell on Hurricane Laura and the postponement of NBA playoff games and other sports revealed where many Americans real concerns were.

Even before the RNC opened tonight, a glimpse at cable news was almost a look at three very different Americas

CNN centered on Hurricane Laura’s advancement towards the Gulf Coast, while MSNBC spotlighted the postponement of NBA, WNBA and some MLB and MLS games over the shooting of Blake and several protesters in Wisconsin.

However, on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the storm was being followed, but the real focus was on the “anarchy” in Blake’s hometown of Kenosha “because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it” and “refused to enforce the law.” Even after 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse was taken into custody for “first-degree intentional homicide” involving the shooting of those protesting the seven bullets pumped in Blake by cops Carlson sidestepped that and lashed out, claiming our cities look like Kosovo”

“So are we really surprised that looting & arson accelerated to murder?” Carlson added with the subtly of a car crashing into a crowd and igniting a massive backlash on social media. “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would,” he added in a justification for the killing of two men by Rittenhouse.

Such baiting by Carlson is nothing new, but what was out of character for the Daily Caller co-founder was how out of time he was tonight with his own chyron. As FNC said on the lower third of its screen that “Biden Finally Acknowledges Violence In Kenosha,” Carlson asked “Are we going to see Joe Biden in the next couple of days after three months of encouraging this violence, tell us he’s against it?” The pre-taped question came hours after the former VP called “violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community” is “wrong” is direct reference to what is going on in the Wisconsin town.

Ignoring Biden’s statement and Rittenhouse’s shooting spree, the Republican convention’s decision to stick to the law and order script left big gaps with reality on a big breaking news day, figuratively and literally. “Our prayers are with you tonight,” Pence said near the end in what would have been words many past GOP gatherings would have uttered right at the beginning.