College Football Takes Another Blow, As Mid-American Conference Postpones Fall Sports

In yet another sign that fall may not happen, the Mid-American Conference has postponed all fall sports, including football, because of concerns surrounding playing during a pandemic.

The MAC League presidents met Saturday morning and voted for the postponement. The MAC is the first FBS conference to opt not to play this fall. Earlier this week, FBS independent UConn became the first FBS program to cancel its season. Previously, the Ivy League said it would not play this fall.