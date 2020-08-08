Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Features ‘Retribution’ Chaos For The Win

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar On Company's New Structure, Potential Layoffs, Future Of HBO Max & More

Read the full story

College Football Takes Another Blow, As Mid-American Conference Postpones Fall Sports

AP Images

In yet another sign that fall college football may not happen, the Mid-American Conference has postponed all fall sports, including football, because of concerns surrounding playing during a pandemic.

The MAC League presidents met Saturday morning and voted for the postponement. The MAC is the first FBS conference to opt not to play this fall. Earlier this week, FBS independent UConn became the first FBS program to cancel its season. Previously, the Ivy League said it would not play this fall.

While considered a step down in competition from the bigger conference powers, the FBS schools (formerly known as Division I-A and I-AA) are an important part of college football schedules, and sometimes break through and upset the big school teams. 
Conferences have been working toward staging a season this fall, with many opting for in-conferences games only.
“I’m heartbroken we are in this place,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said during Saturday’s news conference. “The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and community as its top priority. It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”
The MAC said no decision was made on winter sports.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad