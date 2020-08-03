Michelle & Robert King Sign With UTA

Prolific TV creators/showrunners Michelle and Robert King have signed with UTA. The duo and their production banner, King Size Productions, helmed by Liz Glotzer, will be represented by the agency in all areas.

The Kings are changing agencies after many years at Paradigm. The duo came into play when their longtime lead agent, Andy Patman, last month left Paradigm to co-head the lit department of A3 Agency, where he was joined by three other former Paradigm lit agents. UTA is currently the only Big 4 agency to represent writers after recently signing an agreement with the WGA.

Michelle and Robert King have been creative collaborators for over 20 years and married for over 30 years. Currently under an overall deal at their longtime studio home CBS TV Studios, they are the creators, executive producers and showrunners of The Good Fight, which launched CBS All Access’ original scripted slate and is one of the platform’s most watched shows. The series, starring Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, was recently renewed for a fifth season. The Kings also are the creators, executive producers and showrunners of CBS’ thriller drama Evil, starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi, which has been renewed for a second season.

Additionally, the Kings are executive producing Showtime’s Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, which has been in production in New Orleans.

Previously, the Kings created, executive produced and showran CBS’ legal drama series The Good Wife, which aired for seven seasons and earned them WGA and Peabody awards, a Humanitas Prize, and a PGA and several Emmy nominations. A bit of Emmy trivia: the Kings are the only writers to land an Emmy writing nomination for a broadcast drama over the past decade, since 2010. They did it twice — in 2010 and 2016 for the pilot and series finale of The Good Wife, respectively.

The duo also created the CBS summer series BrainDead, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and the drama In Justice, starring Kyle MacLachlan and Jason O’Mara. Prior to their work in television, Michelle worked in development at various studios and production companies, while Robert wrote a dozen produced feature films, including the mountain-climbing action feature Vertical Limit, starring Chris O’Donnell, and Red Corner, starring Richard Gere.

The Kings continue to be repped by attorney Jon Moonves at Del, Shaw, Moonves.