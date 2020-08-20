Michelle Pfeiffer & Lucas Hedges Drama ‘French Exit’ Sets Early 2021 Opening

Sony Pictures Classics has scheduled Azazel Jacobs’ drama French Exit for a Feb. 21, 2021 release in time for Oscars.

The pic, which stars Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges, is making its world premiere as the Closing Night feature at the 2020 New York Film Festival.

Directed by Jacobs and written by award-winning novelist Patrick deWitt, based on the author’s international bestseller, French Exit follows an aging Manhattan socialite living on what’s barely left of her inheritance, who moves to a small apartment in Paris with her directionless son and cat, Small Frank. The feline may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’ dead husband (played by Tony Award winner Trace Letts).

Danielle Macdonald, Valerie Mahaffey, Daniel di Tomasso, Susan Coyne, Imogen Poots, and Isaach de Bankolé also star. French Exit, the novel, was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Sony Pictures Classics picked up the film last September, shortly before production began in Montreal and Paris. A Canadian/Irish international co-production, French Exit is produced by Elevation Pictures, Screen Siren Pictures, and Blinder Films, and executive produced by Rocket Science.