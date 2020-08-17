Michelle Obama, In Clip Of Democratic Convention Speech, Says Joe Biden Is “A Profoundly Decent Man Guided By Faith”

Michelle Obama, in a preview clip of her remarks at tonight’s Democratic National Convention, says that Joe Biden is a “profoundly decent man guided by faith,” and someone who “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

Convention organizers made public a clip of pre-taped remarks from the former First Lady, who will be the marquee speaker toward the end of the evening’s events.

Also released were excerpts from other speeches, including former Ohio governor John Kasich, one of a group of Republicans who will be giving remarks.

“Yes, there are areas where Joe and I absolutely disagree. But that’s OK because that’s America,” Kasich said, according to his prepared remarks. “Because whatever our differences, we respect one another as human beings, each of us searching for justice and for purpose.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (IVT), the closest runner up to Biden in the pursuit of the nomination, says in his remarks, “My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election. The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says, “Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America’s divisions weakened it. Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump; he only made it worse.”