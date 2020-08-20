Michael Cohen Teases At Exclusive ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Interview

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen just agreed to be in the Late Night with Seth Meyers hot seat.

The attorney and former Trump Organization vice president shared on Twitter that he plans sit down and chat with the Saturday Night Live alum for an exclusive interview. Although Cohen did not share the airdate, he had the following to say to his Twitter followers.

“#GetReady,” he tweeted before promoting his new book Disloyal.

The attorney, who has been serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, has often been the subject of late-night skits and jokes. However, he has yet to sit down with any of them, even virtually, as a guest.

Cohen was re-released from prison to home confinement in July, after a federal judge ruled that he was to be sent back to jail earlier in the month as an act of retaliation over his plans to publish the unflattering book about the president. He is set to publish Disloyal at the end of September.

Even though the disbarred lawyer remained pretty tight-lipped about the exclusive NBC interview, the official Late Night Twitter account had even less to say, retweeting Cohen’s post with just a single emoji.