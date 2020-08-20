MGM’s Ridley Scott-Lady Gaga Gucci Film Eyes Robert De Niro, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jack Huston & Reeve Carney

EXCLUSIVE: Although Ridley Scott still has to finish shooting his period drama The Last Duel, his follow-up is looking to land a monster cast. We are hearing that Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney all are in talks to join MGM’s Gucci. Lady Gaga is attached to star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her his assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in jail before being let out in 2016.

It is the first project Lady Gaga has attached herself to since her Best Actress nomination in a breakout turn opposite Bradley Cooper in 2018’s A Star Is Born. She won an Oscar for writing the song “Shallow,” one of a number of hits on the soundtrack. MGM landed the rights to the package back in April with plans to go into production after Scott finished shooting The Last Duel, which goes back into production next week.

Scott’s partner Giannina Scott long has been passionate about the cinematic prospects for a film about the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Scott, the actress-producer best remembered onscreen for playing the wife of Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the Scott-directed Gladiator, has produced with him a number of passion projects that include the Peter Landesman-directed Will Smith starrer Concussion, as well as the Liam Neeson starrer Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, also directed by Landesman. She originally brought the project to Scott. They have been companions since meeting on his 1996 film White Squall and they married in 2015. She also co-produced Matchstick Men and producer on Tristan & Isolde.

Scott most recently covered the inner workings of the super-rich when he helmed All the Money in the World, about the Getty kidnap drama, which won an Oscar nomination for Christopher Plummer as patriarch J. Paul Getty.

In the new film, Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. Maurizio had two daughters with Reggiani, but he left her for another woman. She’d had a brain tumor removed, and her children blamed it for her actions; the media took a darker view of her during a sensationalized affair, depicting her as a hot-blooded woman scorned and dubbing her “Black Widow.” She was originally drew a sentence of 29 years.

The Gucci murder tale is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Ridley will produce the Gucci saga with Giannina Scott and Scott Free Productions as well as Kevin Walsh.

Driver is repped by Gersh, Leto is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment, De Niro and Pacino are repped by CAA, Huston is repped by CAA and Untitled, and Carney is with and Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.