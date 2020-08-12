Click to Skip Ad
‘Metro Sexual’: Australian Sitcom Comes To North American Audiences Via Crackle, OUTTV In September

Metro Sexual
Humdrum

Metro Sexual, Australia’s first sitcom led by LGBTQ characters, will come to North American audiences starting Sept. 1.

The mockumentary-style series will begin streaming in America on Crackle, OUTtvGo and Prime Channels in Canada. Metro Sexual, co-created by Henry Boffin, Riley Nottingham and Nicholas Kraak, follows a couple of Metropolitan Sexual Health doctors and their different days at clinic. When threatened with the clinic’s potential closing, to two doctors much prove their worth and save their workspace.

“I am thrilled we are able to bring Metro Sexual to an American and Canadian audience and have found our home with Crackle and OUTtv. It’s such a hoot to play in the wild world of sexual health and hopefully Steph, Langdon and their crazy clinic can bring some much-needed laughter to the world,” said Nottingham.

Metro Sexual, starring Nottingham and Geraldine Hickey, is a Humdrum Comedy production released in collaboration with Australia’s 9Go! and 9Now. Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria, produced the series.

