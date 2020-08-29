Melania Trump Book Excerpt Claims Boast She Was “Driving Liberals Crazy”

Excepts have appeared from the new book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, written by her former best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

The tell-all comes out September 1 via Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint. Excerpts appeared in New York Magazine and Britain’s The Guardian newspaper.

The book’s choice bits reveal an intense rivalry between Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka, culminating in “Operation Block Ivanka,” an effort concocted by Wolkoff and Melania to keep Ivanka from being in photo range of her father during the inauguration’s swearing-in ceremony. The book also claims Melania called Ivanka and her family “snakes.”

The First Lady also talked about “driving liberals crazy” with her infamous “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket, worn at the Mexican border during a survey,

Gallery Books said the memoir will cover the friendship of Wolkoff and Melania Trump in New York City, Wolkoff’s work planning the presidential inauguration, and will cover Wolkoff’s exit from her senior advisor role to the first lady in February 2018.

Among other targets, Wolkoff claims Michelle Obama was mocked by Melania Trump. She reportedly said, “Did Michelle Obama go to the border? She never did. Show me the pictures!”

The book also claims Melania told Wolkoff she wouldn’t move into the White House until the shower and toilet used by the Obamas in the presidential residence were replaced.

Wolkoff claims Melania wouldn’t discuss her marriage with Donald Trump.

“Any intimate question about her marriage was deflected by her seamlessly turning the chat back to what was going on with my husband, my kids, and my career, about which she was endlessly fascinated,” she wrote.