Annoyed Meghan McCain Insists She Will Return To ‘The View’ – But Endorses A Temporary Substitute

The View‘s Meghan McCain is most definitely returning to the ABC daytime talk show following maternity leave, and seems really sick of being asked about it.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” McCain said in response to a viewer question on Bravo’s Watch What Happens: Live With Andy Cohen. “No other host has to deal with this BS. Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle.”

McCain, who frequently butts heads with cohosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and moderator Whoopi Goldberg – and guests – added an “I hate this” about the question, for good measure.

McCain will be going on maternity leave this fall – she’s expecting her first child, with husband, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech – and while ABC has not announced her temporary replacement, McCain herself earlier this week endorsed recent New York Times exile Bari Weiss for the gig.

The controversial Weiss, a self-described liberal with a persistent opposition of things she deems left-wing politically correct dogma, was mentioned for the job in a Decider column by writer Claire Spellberg. “It’s clear that Weiss, with her provocative takes and fervent critics, has the stuff to fill McCain’s seat, even just for a few weeks,” the Decider columnist wrote. “If McCain is a firecracker, Weiss is the match that makes it go boom.”

McCain likes the idea. She tweeted, “FWIW – I love the idea of @bariweiss filling in for me when I go on maternity leave…”

FWIW – I love the idea of @bariweiss filling in for me when I go on maternity leave… https://t.co/LpgdrvQPft — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 5, 2020

The View currently is on summer hiatus until September, and the cohosts had been appearing remotely from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the McCain clip above, where the Republican stalwart also reiterates her refusal to vote for Trump this year but won’t commit to Biden.