Maya Rudolph Talks Reprising Kamala Harris Role For ‘SNL’ After Biden’s Vice President Announcement

Kamala Harris wasn’t the only name to trend on Tuesday after Joe Biden announced his running mate pick. During the former vice president’s announcement, heads also turned to Maya Rudolph, who played Harris on Saturday Night Live.

“That’s spicy,” Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of reprising her Emmy-nominated role. Watch a clip of Rudolph as Harris below.

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2019 NBC via YouTube

NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Benett reacted to Biden’s announcement, tweeting that Tuesday was a “big day for Maya Rudolph.” Also calling out the Bridesmaids and The Good Place actress’ name amid the news was George Takei, NBC News’ Kasie Hunt, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Roxane Gay and Matthew Cherry. The official SNL twitter account even reacted to Biden’s announcement by sharing a GIF of the actress playing the California official.

Late in July, Rudolph nabbed three Emmy nominations, including one for her Kamala Harris impression on SNL. Rudolph played the former presidential candidate in a November episode of the sketch comedy show. The episode featured Rudolph as Harris, “America’s cool aunt,” debating against Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren, Colin Jost’s Pete Buttigieg, Larry David’s Bernie Sanders and others.

The actress told EW that she enjoys any chance she gets to appear on SNL. Although she didn’t anticipate on traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she’s sure that SNL creator Lorne Michaels will find a way to get her onscreen.

“I’m so thrilled to even be associated with the show and that I got to go back. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving,” Rudolph added.

Watch Rudolph play Harris below.