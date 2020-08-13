‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Ends Run With Season High; ‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday Ratings

The summer has been without the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters, but on TV, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been holding it down when it comes to the comic book world. On Wednesday, however, the drama said goodbye after seven seasons delivering its two-part series finale. The final hurrah delivered a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic in the first hour, ticking up from last week and hitting a season high while drawing 1.64 million viewers. The second hour was down to a 0.3 in the demo and dipped to 1.35 million viewers.

ABC also served a fresh episode of United We Fall (0.5, 3.15M), which held steady in the demo, as well as a rerun of The Goldbergs.

CBS’ Big Brother (1.1, 4.17M) climbed a tenth from last week as it settled in to its time slot. Tough As Nails (0.5, 3.06M) held steady in the demo, while the network’s evening ended with a repeat of SEAL Team.

At NBC, the live results show for America’s Got Talent (0.7, 6.06M) garnered the largest audience for Wednesday, while the Season 4 finale of World of Dance (0.6, 4.14M) saw its highest viewership since June 23. The network’s evening ended with a repeat of Chicago PD.

NBC won the night overall in viewers, and tied with CBS for the demo top spot.

Elsewhere, Univision’s night included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.36M), Médicos (0.4, 1.37M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.54M), the latter of which topped the 10 PM hour in the demo.

The CW with The 100 (0.1, 629,000) and Coroner (0.1, 656,000), while Fox served back-to-back encores of Masterchef.