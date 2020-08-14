Former Marvel TV Exec Mark Ambrose Joins BOOM! Studios As Head Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Comic book and graphic novel publisher BOOM! Studios has tapped former Marvel Television executive Mark Ambrose as SVP, Head of Television, to spearhead the company’s efforts under its first-look TV deal with Netflix. Ambrose will oversee all aspects of live-action and animated TV production and development for the comic book IP leader. He will also source new original series for the company to be developed as comic books and graphic novels to bring through the company’s Netflix deal and its current first-look feature deal with 20th Century Studios.

Ambrose has an existing relationship with Netflix through his executive role at Marvel Television, where he developed and oversaw a number of the company’s Netflix shows, including Co-Executive Producing The Punisher and Jessica Jones for the streamer. He also served as Co-Executive Producer of Runaways on Hulu and The Gifted at Fox, and was the studio executive on Legion on FX. Prior to joining Marvel TV, Ambrose spent 11 years at 20th Century Fox TV, working up the ranks from Assistant to VP, Drama Development. While there, he was involved in the development of a number of series, including Sleepy Hollow and Glee. He started his career in the TV Lit department at Endeavor.

“It is exciting to have a seasoned veteran TV exec from the biggest comic book publisher, Marvel Entertainment, who supervised and launched shows with the biggest streamer, come over to BOOM! to build a deep, engaging slate with his former stomping grounds, Netflix,” said BOOM! Founder and CEO Ross Richie. “This is exactly what we need to get to the next level and strengthen what was already an aggressive translational strategy. Mark was one of the executives at 20th Century Fox Television who supervised our TV deal so he knows what it’s like to be on the studio side. He translated comics into TV shows multiple times successfully at Marvel. Mark checks the boxes for us in many many categories and Stephen and I are thrilled to have him onboard.”

Overn the past six months, BOOM! Studios announced BRZRKR, a new original comic book series created and co-written by Keanu Reeves; sold the graphic novel Snow Blind to Apple for feature adaptation, starring and produced by Jake Gyllenhall; received an eight-episode straight-to-series adaptation of R.L. Stine’s graphic novel series Just Beyond, penned by Seth Grahame-Smith, at Disney+; and sold James Tynion’s graphic novel Memetic for feature film treatment at Lionsgate with The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin writing and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing.

“I have had tremendous respect for the brand that Ross and Stephen have built at Boom since we first began working together during my time at 20th,” said Ambrose. “As a comic fan, I’ve watched this company consistently release groundbreaking books from the most highly sought-after writers and artists in the industry. I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with this talented group of people, and to have a chance to collaborate again with the great team at Netflix through our first-look deal.”