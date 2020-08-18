Martin Scorsese Joins Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf Drama ‘Pieces Of A Woman’ As Exec Producer

Martin Scorsese has joined the film team of Venice and Toronto-bound drama Pieces Of A Woman as an executive producer.

The movie is the first English-language film from acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, the Cannes regular whose previous credits include Un Certain Regard winner White God.

The feature will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival in September followed by a Gala Screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Vanessa Kirby stars in the lead role along with Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Schlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmy Fails and Ellen Burstyn.

The story follows Martha and Sean Carson (Kirby and LaBeouf), a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably during a home birth at the hands of a flustered midwife (Parker), who faces charges of criminal negligence. The film is written by Kata Wéber based on a shared personal experience with Mundruczó.

Scorsese commented: “It’s lucky to see a movie that takes you by surprise. It’s a privilege to help it find the wide audience it deserves. Pieces Of A Woman for me was a deep and uniquely moving experience. I was emotionally invested in it from the first scene, and the experience only intensified as I watched, spellbound by the filmmaking and the work of a splendid cast that includes my old colleague Ellen Burstyn. You feel as if you’ve been dropped into the vortex of a family crisis and moral conflict with all its nuances, drawn out with care and compassion but without judgement. Kornél Mundruczó has a fluid, immersive style with the camera that makes it hard to look away, and impossible not to care.”

Mundruczó added: “When I first was contacted by Martin Scorsese after he saw Pieces Of A Woman, time stopped for a second. It is an utter privilege that someone, who has seen and experienced filmmaking inside and out appreciates what we’ve created. One always feels more vulnerable with intimate and “close to your heart” materials, but Martin Scorsese joining Pieces Of A Woman, on top of an already fantastic cast and crew, is a deeply appreciated validation of the risks one takes when going forward to make something truly personal.”

The film heralds from BRON Studios and Little Lamb in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema. Producers are Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder. Execs are Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktória Petrányi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suraj Maraboyina, Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault and Scorsese. BRON Releasing is also handling world sales.