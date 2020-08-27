Martin Lawrence & Snoop Dogg To Topline D.C. Drama Series ‘Game’ In Works From Jerry Bruckheimer TV & CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg are teaming up to star in Game, a political drama set in Washington, D.C. The duo co-wrote the story for the project, which reunites Bad Boys star Lawrence with the feature franchise’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Game, which will be taken to the marketplace shortly, is produced by CBS TV Studios and studio-based Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

From a story by Patrick Aison (Treadstone), Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, and teleplay by Aison, Game revolves around lifelong best friends Bobby and Dice, played by Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, who are running a high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington D.C.

Aison, Lawrence and Snoop Dogg executive produce with JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed and Snoop Dogg’s producing partner Ted Chung. Sean Lampkin and James Oh are producers.

Game reteams onscreen longtime friends Lawrence and Snoop Dogg who recently starred together in the stoner comedy feature The Beach Bum.

In TV, Lawrence is best known for his sitcom Martin, which aired for five seasons on Fox from 1992-1997 and has been praised by Snoop Dogg for promoting Black comedians, hip-hop artists and athletes.

This would mark Lawrence’s fourth collaboration with Bruckheimer. Lawrence starred in the first three Bad Boys films, most recently Bad Boys For Life, and is set to reprise his role of Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys 4, which is in the works.

Snoop Dogg co-hosts Martha And Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, with Martha Stewart, which has aired for three seasons on VH1. He recently had a guest voice role on the Netflix animated comedy series F Is For Family.

Aison’s TV series credits also include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Wayward Pines.

Lawrence is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Bianca Levin of Gagne, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Snoop Dogg is repped by Paradigm and Chung.