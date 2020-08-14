Marie Moore Returns To WarnerMedia As Head Of Communications For Warner Bros.’ Global Kids, Young Adults & Classics Division

Former top Turner and HBO Max PR executive Marie Moore is back in the WarnerMedia fold. She has been named SVP, Communications of Warner Bros. new Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division led by Tom Ascheim.

Reporting jointly to Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, and Johanna Fuentes, Warner Bros.’ EVP of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Moore will oversee the communications team for KYAC’s businesses, including Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) as well as Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (television). She starts on Monday, August 17.

“I’m excited that we’re able to add someone with Marie’s expertise and media relationships, as well as deep ties across the WarnerMedia organization, to the team,” said Ascheim. “She’s a respected, innovative communications executive, and we’ll look to her to help us craft our messaging, not just about our incredible programming, but also our desire for continued expansion in the kids, young adults and classics space.”

Moore left WarnerMedia at the end of 2019 after a long tenure, most recently as SVP, Communications, TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max. Prior to that, she was SVP, Communications for TNT and TBS. Her new appointment had been in the works prior to the big WarnerMedia executive shakeup last week.

Before joining WarnerMedia, Moore spent eight years at AMC Networks, most recently as SVP, Public Relations, IFC. She also served as VP, Corporate Communications, AMC and WEtv. Earlier in her career, she served as VP, Corporate Technology Practice at Cohn & Wolfe, Director of Media Relations, Cable and Communications at Cablevision and an Account Manager at Connors Communications.