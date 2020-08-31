Mariah Carey Christmas Special Set At Apple

Mariah Carey is teaming with Apple on a Christmas special set for premiere later this year on Apple TV+. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will debut on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s bestselling holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

It’s described as an “innovative special” that “will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.” Carey stars along with a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, according to Apple.

In addition to Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for Done + Dusted production company (The Disney Family Singalong, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy). Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl Halftime show), and Roman Coppola (Mozart in the Jungle, Moonrise Kingdom) will direct the special.

Carey recently announced her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, set for release September 29 from Andy Cohen Books.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.