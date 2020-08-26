Margaret Qualley To Headline Netflix’s Dramedy Series ‘Maid’ Produced By John Wells & Margot Robbie

EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley is set as the lead in Maid, Netflix’s dramedy series from writer Molly Smith Metzler; John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Metzler, Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid is described as a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Metzler executive produces and will serve as showrunner. Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce with John Wells Prods., along with Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom via LuckyChap Entertainment, and Land. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV co-produce.

Qualley, whose first major role was on HBO’s The Leftovers, has emerged as one of the most sought-after young actresses following her breakout role as Manson family member Pussycat in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and her Emmy- and Critics Choice TV Awards-nominated turn as Ann Reinking in FX limited series Fosse/Verdon.

On the film side she stars in the Berlin Film Festival opener My Salinger Year and is also set to star in A Head Full of Ghosts as well as in Claire Denis’ love story/thriller The Stars at Noon. Qualley is repped by UTA, Management 360, Linden Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Relevant.